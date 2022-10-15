Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $98.57 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.25 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

