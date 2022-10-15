Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 491 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $151.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.29. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

