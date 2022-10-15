Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after buying an additional 1,136,144 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,614,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.46 and a 12 month high of $108.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

