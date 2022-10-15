Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 194 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 79,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $185.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.29.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.