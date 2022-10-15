Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 445 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,734 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after acquiring an additional 109,197 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,816,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,366,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $173.15 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $318.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.25.

