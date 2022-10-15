Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 151.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $1,888,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 38.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,575 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Nucor by 18.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $118.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

