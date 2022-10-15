Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Paylocity to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.19.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $11.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.49. The company had a trading volume of 404,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,878. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 1.15. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.23.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,185,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.