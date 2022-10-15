PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Atlantic Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Atlantic Securities from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.19.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.24.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co raised its position in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

