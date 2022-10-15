Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $809.31

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 809.31 ($9.78) and traded as high as GBX 910.40 ($11.00). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 903.60 ($10.92), with a volume of 2,491,551 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.00) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 934 ($11.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 885.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 809.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,500.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,658 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

