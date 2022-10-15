Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.17. 33,977,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,247,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.