Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,317 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 507,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

