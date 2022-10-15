Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 766 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.5% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

NIKE Stock Down 2.2 %

NKE stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,813,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,209,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

