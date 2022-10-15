Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

