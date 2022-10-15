Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEI stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,283. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Swann purchased 28,000 shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,750 shares in the company, valued at $290,612.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust ( NYSE:PEI Get Rating ) by 112.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,661 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

