Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,974 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.94% of Pentair worth $145,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 50.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. 1,212,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,630. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $80.10.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.