Peoples Bank OH Sells 2,335 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 5.3% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IJH traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.39. The company had a trading volume of 160,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,816. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.90.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

