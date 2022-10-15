Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.2 %

PBT stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 79,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,868. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $23.08.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.84% and a return on equity of 5,082.02%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading

