Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.2 %
PBT stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 79,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,868. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $23.08.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.84% and a return on equity of 5,082.02%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
