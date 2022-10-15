PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
PFSweb Stock Performance
Shares of PFSW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 67,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $14.47.
PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 50.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PFSweb Company Profile
PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.
