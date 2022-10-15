PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.75. 152,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,626% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

