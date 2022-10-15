PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.75. 152,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,626% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.
PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCBD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.