Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.93.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.10. 3,905,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,031. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

