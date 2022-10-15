Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down to $24.09

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.09, but opened at $22.67. Phreesia shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 1,642 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.
Phreesia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 98.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 333,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 65,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 469.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 60.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.