Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down to $24.09

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.09, but opened at $22.67. Phreesia shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 1,642 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

Phreesia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,990 shares of company stock worth $107,738 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 98.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 333,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 65,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 469.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 60.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

