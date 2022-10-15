Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

