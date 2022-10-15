Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $117.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.