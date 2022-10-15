Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,483,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,877,000 after buying an additional 36,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $156.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.09. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.