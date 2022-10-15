Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 152.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 501.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $111,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.