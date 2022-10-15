Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,450 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

