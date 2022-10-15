Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 474 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Client First Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $298,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

VOT opened at $165.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.