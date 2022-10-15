Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSEARCA VTV opened at $126.31 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.53.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
