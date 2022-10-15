Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $126.31 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.53.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.