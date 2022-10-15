Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

