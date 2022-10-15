Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $12.21.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
