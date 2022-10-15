Piper Sandler Trims Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Target Price to $54.00

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pathward Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

CASH stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,916.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,250 shares of company stock worth $243,103 and have sold 1,750 shares worth $62,245. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,329 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 59.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 10.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 100.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

