Piper Sandler Upgrades Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $350.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $320.00.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $402.63.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $288.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.73.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 42,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.