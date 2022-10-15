Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.40 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $78.63 million and approximately $164,320.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00268076 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00093915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,258,747 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.