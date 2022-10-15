Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PICC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,055. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 968,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 60,042 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 55.3% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 266,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 43.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 3.5% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Company Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.