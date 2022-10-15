Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU – Get Rating) were down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,237,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
Plateau Energy Metals Stock Down 3.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.94 million and a PE ratio of -13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71.
About Plateau Energy Metals
Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.
