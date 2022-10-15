PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PHI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,847. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

PLDT Increases Dividend

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $973.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.991 per share. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PLDT by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in PLDT by 21.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in PLDT by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.