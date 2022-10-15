PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
PLDT Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of PHI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,847. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
PLDT Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.991 per share. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.
Institutional Trading of PLDT
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PLDT by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in PLDT by 21.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in PLDT by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
