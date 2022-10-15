Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $176.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.62. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.