Po.et (POE) Market Cap Hits $65,869.58

Po.et (POE) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Po.et token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a market cap of $65,869.58 and $44.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official website is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

