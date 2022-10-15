Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $446.80.

Pool Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Pool stock traded down $14.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.03. The company had a trading volume of 371,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 42,184.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $158,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $200,159,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,850,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Pool by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

