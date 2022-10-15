Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 14,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Porch Group news, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 763,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Porch Group Trading Down 14.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,772. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.44 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

