Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of POR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 980,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,681,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,740,000 after acquiring an additional 611,446 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

