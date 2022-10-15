POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of POSCO from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

PKX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 427,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. POSCO has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 12.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 50,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

