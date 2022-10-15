PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $783,171.25 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $783,171.25 and approximately $16.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00023353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00265002 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001296 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016773 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

