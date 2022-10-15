PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.28.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average is $123.66. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $275,588,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

