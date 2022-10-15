PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.28.

PPG opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average of $123.66.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

