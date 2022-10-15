PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.28.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.66.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.