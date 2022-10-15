Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Primo Water Trading Down 1.8 %

PRMW stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. 1,026,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,147. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

