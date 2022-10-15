Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Primo Water Trading Down 1.8 %
PRMW stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. 1,026,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,147. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Primo Water Company Profile
