Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,760. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $872.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.15. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.51 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

