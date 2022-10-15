Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $388,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

