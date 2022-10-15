PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Raymond James

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PRV.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVE PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.30. 80,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$2.45.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

