Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after buying an additional 588,874 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,293,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,888,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

